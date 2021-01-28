Jones (quad) will play and start Thursday against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Jones will take the court despite a bruised quad. Over the past five games, he's averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 28.8 minutes.
