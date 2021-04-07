Jones closed with just six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 loss to the Clippers.
Jones was back on the floor after missing the previous game due to a quad injury but failed to produce anything of note. Other than a small amount of defensive upside, Jones can be safely left on waiver wires in standard formats.
