Jones finished with just six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 loss to the Clippers.

Jones was back on the floor after missing the previous game due to a quadriceps injury, but he failed to produce anything of note. Other than a small amount of defensive upside, Jones can be safely left on waiver wires in 12-team formats.