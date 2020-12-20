Jones (back) participated at Sunday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The 23-year-old was dealing with a back contusion, but his return to practice Sunday's puts him on track to play in Tuesday's season opener. Jones joined Portland on a two-year, $19 million deal in November and is expected begin the season as a starter for coach Terry Stotts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Productive again Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Impressive in first-up start•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Likely to start with Covington•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Headed to Portland•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones: Good to go for Game 4•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones: Questionable for Game 4•