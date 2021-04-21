Jones is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right hip contusion, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Jones bruised his hip during Tuesday's loss, but he'll likely still play Wednesday. He's expected to come off the bench with Damian Lillard (hamstring) returning.
