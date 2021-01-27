Jones is probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to a bruised left quad, Chris Burkhardt of NBCS Northwest reports.
Jones continues to see significant time in the Blazers' rotation, and his injury shouldn't prevent that from happening Thursday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes.
