Jones landed 15 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to the Kings.

Jones continues to impress for his new team, producing on both ends of the floor. Many things need to be considered when analyzing Jones' performance; however, there have certainly been some positive takeaways. His role appears assured at this point and while his ceiling is a little cloudy, he is worth a look late in drafts, especially if you need a player who can contribute in multiple categories without damaging your precentages.