Jones tallied four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 112-111 win over the Raptors.

Jones has started every game so far this season for Portland, but he's seen his role diminish across the last three games after he had regularly been receiving 30-plus minutes in the early going of the season. The Trailblazers have a good amount of depth at the wing position, and Jones hasn't provided much in the ways of stats despite a solid workload so far on this squad. Through 10 games, he's averaging 6.4 points on 38.6 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks across a career high of 27.3 minutes per game.