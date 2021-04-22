Jones (hip) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Jones sat out Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets due to the right hip bruise. If he plays Friday, he'll presumably come off the bench, as Norman Powell has established himself as the Blazers' starting small forward.
