Jones recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and three assists over 33 minutes in Friday's 123-98 win over Golden State.

Jones had been somewhat quiet over the past two games, but he played a big role in Friday's win, recording his highest totals of the season in rebounds, assists and steals. He's now averaging 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over 33.2 minutes per game to begin the year.