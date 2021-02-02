Jones (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Jones will miss his third game in a row due to a sprained foot. Nassir Little went off for a career high of 30 points in Monday's win and he could be in line for a bigger role if he's able to play despite a sprained knee.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Won't return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Playing, starting Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Probable with bruised quad•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Limited output in loss•