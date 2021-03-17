Jones had 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) in Tuesday's come-from-behind win over the Pelicans.

Jones has started every game since Feb. 9, and while he had a nice run of defensive production in February, he hasn't been nearly as effective of late. Over his last six games, Jones is averaging just 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.