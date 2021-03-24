Jones posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 116-112 loss to the Nets.

Jones exited at one point during the contest with a left arm injury, but he was able to return to action and play 30-plus minutes for the third time in four games. The forward can't usually be counted on to score at this level -- he had reached double figures in just two of the Blazers' previous 10 games in March -- but Jones remains a strong streaming option for defensive stats. He's averaging 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game on the month.