Jones had 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to Denver.

The 24-year-old needed only nine shot attempts to set a season high with 18 points, and the three blocks also tied a season high. Jones is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks over the past five games.