Jones will have a minutes restriction during Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Jones will return to the court Saturday after missing four games due to a sprained left foot. However, coach Terry Stotts said that his playing time will be restricted in his first game back. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him reclaim his spot in the starting five Saturday.
