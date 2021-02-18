Jones had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 win over the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old also had 13 points and seven rebounds in the front half of the back-to-back set Tuesday against Oklahoma City, and it's the first time this season he's scored in double figures in consecutive games. Jones should continue to start and see plenty of minutes for the Trail Blazers, but his real-world value to the team far exceeds any fantasy prospects.