Jones (hip) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
The 24-year-old was originally considered probable for Wednesday with a bruised right hip, but he instead ended up a late scratch. Jones' next chance to take the court will com Friday versus the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Probable vs. Nuggets•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Starting vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Moving back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Plays just 12 minutes Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Available Tuesday•