Jones (foot) left Thursday's game against the Rockets and will not return, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Jones had to leave Thursday's contest due to a left foot sprain after playing 27 minutes and posting 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal. If Jones is forced to miss any more time, Nassir Little could see an increased role.