Trail Blazers' Devin Robinson: Logs double-double in loss
Robinson recorded 14 points (3-5 FG, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 93-73 loss to the Pistons.
Robinson compiled a double-double, attacking the rim and earning a bunch of free throws while hauling down boards galore. Portland has a need for two-way players along the wing, and while it's unclear whether Robinson is a capable enough shooter, he's at least a player who could earn a training camp invite if all goes well.
