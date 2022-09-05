The Trail Blazers signed Cacok to an Exhibit 10 deal Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cacok appeared in 20 games for the Lakers in 2020 and 15 for the Spurs in 2021, posting modest production in limited playing time. However, the 25-year-old forward has dominated the G League over the past couple seasons, finishing last year with averages of 17.4 points and 11.5 rebounds across 28.7 minutes per game with the Austin Spurs. He'll likely compete with Trendon Watford, Greg Brown and Olivier Sarr for a roster spot behind Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks.