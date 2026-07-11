Trail Blazers' DJ Steward: Leading scorer for Portland

Steward registered 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's 81-79 Summer League loss to the Suns.

Steward kept the Trail Blazers in the game late with 11 of his team-high 21 points coming in the fourth quarter, with all three of his three-pointers coming in the final frame. The Duke product has played in the G League since entering the NBA in 2021, but a strong performance in the Summer League would give Steward plenty of momentum toward earning a roster spot on the Trail Blazers for the 2026-27 season.