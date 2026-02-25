Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Another double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan had 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.
The second-year center went toe to toe with Ruby Gobert and held his own, with Clingan coming away with his 23rd double-double of the season. Six of them have come in 10 February games, and on the month he's averaging 15.0 points, 13.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 threes while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and a stunning 46.3 percent (19-for-41) from three-point range.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Posts strong double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Delivers monster night in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Posts solid line in decisive win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Explodes with 20/19 double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Dominates glass again Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records 14/15 double-double•