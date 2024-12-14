Clingan (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Clingan will operate in a minutes' restriction, but the big man will be available for the first time since Nov. 23. when he went scoreless but grabbed 19 rebounds in a win over the Rockets. With Clingan on a minutes' restriction, Robert Williams (not injury related) out and Deandre Ayton (illness) out, Jabari Walker will get the start at center for Portland.
