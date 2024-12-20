Clingan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Clingan returns to the bench with Deandre Ayton back in the starting unit. The rookie is averaging 4.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game when coming off the bench this season (12 appearances).
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Enters starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Grabs seven boards in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Available to play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Considered day-to-day•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Out at least two weeks•