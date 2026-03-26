Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Big double-double in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan closed Wednesday's 130-99 victory over the Bucks with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals in 25 minutes.
The second-year center pulled down double-digit boards for an 11th straight game as he racked up his 33rd double-double of the season, tied for seventh in the NBA with Luka Doncic. During that stretch, Clingan is averaging 15.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.3 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals in only 26.5 minutes a contest while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor, as he emerges as a fantasy stud.
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