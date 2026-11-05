Clingan closed with 24 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 victory over Phoenix.

The double-double was the second straight for Clingan, while the 24 points were a season high for the third-year center. Clingan also recorded multiple rejections for the fourth time in seven games, and so far in 2026-27 he's averaging 12.0 points, 10.6 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 threes while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and a surprising 46.7 percent from long distance.