Clingan supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Clingan turned in arguably his best performance of the season despite the loss, chipping in across all major categories, including a season-high five blocks. While it has been a slow start to the season, Clingan is currently a top 80 player in standard leagues, averaging 9.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 2.3 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game.