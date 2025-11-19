Clingan registered nine points (3-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to the Suns.

Tuesday was not a great night offensively for everyone on the Blazers except Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija, but Clingan made sure to make his presence felt on the defensive end. The second-year center now has recorded seven games with multiple blocks, and is averaging 8.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 0.6 threes through 24.9 minutes this season.