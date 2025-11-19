Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Blocks five shots in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan registered nine points (3-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to the Suns.
Tuesday was not a great night offensively for everyone on the Blazers except Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija, but Clingan made sure to make his presence felt on the defensive end. The second-year center now has recorded seven games with multiple blocks, and is averaging 8.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 0.6 threes through 24.9 minutes this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Tough showing in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Posts strong double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Flirts with double-double in loss•