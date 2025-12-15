Clingan (lower leg) recorded three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 136-131 win over the Warriors.

Portland plugged Clingan back into the starting five after he had missed the previous three contests due to a left lower leg contusion, but he wasn't asked to handle heavy minutes while interim head coach Tiago Splitter occasionally turned to either Sidy Cissoko or Jerami Grant to serve as small-ball centers when Clingan and top backup Robert Williams were off the court. Clingan was still able to make an impact in the defensive categories and on the glass during his time on the floor, but he continued to remain relatively uninvolved on offense. He's maintaining a modest 15 percent usage rate for the season and has reached double figures in scoring in just eight of his 22 appearances.