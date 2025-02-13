Clingan closed with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 loss to the Nuggets.

With Deandre Ayton (calf) sidelined, Clingan got the start at center and erupted for a career-best rebounding total. The seventh overall pick in the 2024 Draft has been productive when he gets significant minutes, and in 11 starts this season he's averaged 7.7 points, 10.8 boards, 2.9 blocks and 1.3 assists in just 22.9 minutes a contest. Ayton isn't expected back until mid-March at the earliest, so Clingan has a long runway to pile up strong fantasy numbers.