Clingan finished Sunday's 114-108 win over Boston with 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes.

Seven of Clingan's 18 boards came on the offensive glass, and his rebounds were his most since Nov. 19 against the Bulls (21). It was his ninth double-double of the season, three of which have come over his last five outings. Over that five-game span, Clingan has averaged 13.4 points on 71.1 percent shooting along with 12.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks over 31.2 minutes per game.