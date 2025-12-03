Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (leg) will play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
A left lower leg contusion won't stop Clingan from playing Wednesday. The second-year center has averaged 10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 20 games this season.
