Portland announced Tuesday that Clingan (knee) has been cleared for on-court workouts and will ramp up towards a return to play.

Clingan has been sidelined since Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain, but he's officially considered day-to-day going forward. This means a return against the Spurs on Friday could potentially be on the table. With Robert Williams (concussion) rumored to be on the trade block, Clingan could have an expanded role in the near future.