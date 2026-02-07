Clingan contributed 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 17 rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 135-115 win over the Grizzlies.

The second-year center continues to emerge as one of the NBA's top rebounders. Clingan has pulled down at least 15 boards in six of his last nine games, averaging 11.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 threes during that span, and on the season his 11.3 boards per game puts him third in the league behind five-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.