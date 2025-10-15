Clingan chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 118-111 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Clingan was one of six Portland players to score in double figures in an efficient outing. Additionally, the second-year big man led all players in rebounds. The 21-year-old was a regular in the starting five toward the end of last season and is expected to be a mainstay in the starting lineup during the 2025-26 campaign. He appeared in 67 regular-season games (37 starts) last season, during which he averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 19.8 minutes per game.