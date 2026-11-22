Clingan closed with 22 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 loss to New York.

Clingan was limited to just seven points on 2-for-5 shooting in Thursday's win over the Bucks, but he did a much better job of asserting himself in the offense Saturday and finished with a team-high 22 points. He also led his squad in rebounding, notched his seventh double-double of the season, and finished with a plus-4 differential in the narrow defeat.