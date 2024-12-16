Clingan will start Sunday's game against the Suns.
Clingan returned on a minutes restriction from a seven-game absence Friday, but he will rejoin the starting lineup Sunday. Over his last six starts, Clingan holds averages of 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 22.7 minutes per contest.
