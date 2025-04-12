Clingan racked up 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 103-86 loss to the Warriors.
Clingan's excellent play has rendered Deandre Ayton unnecessary, and even if he returns fully healthy next season, he could be in another uniform. The UConn product has paid off after a first-round draft selection last season, and although his free-throw shooting needs work, his rebound average since the All-Star break is an impressive 9.5 boards per game.
