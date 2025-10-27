Clingan logged nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers.

Clingan is not a big-time scorer, but he continues to impact all aspects of the stat sheet, and the playmaking (2.0 assists per game) and three-point shooting (1.3 triples per contest) have been a nice surprise for the second-year center. He's also yet to miss at the line, and he's rewarding those who drafted him late with top-40 production.