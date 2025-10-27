Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Flirts with double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan dropped nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block over 24 minutes in Sunday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers.
Clingan has recorded a block, a three-pointer and at least six rebounds in all three games to start the season, but his offensive production leaves much to be desired, as he has not taken over six field goal attempts. The second-year Uconn product is averaging 58.8 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three and 100 percent from the free-throw line, so look for him to get more involved as the season progresses.
