Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Flirts with double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan racked up nine points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 victory over New Orleans.
Clingan has been a force in both the rebounding and blocks categories this season, averaging 8.9 boards in 1.5 blocks per game. He has left much to be desired on the offensive end, however, averaging 8.2 points on 47.4 percent from the field and a measly 19.4 percent from three.
