Clingan totaled eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 97-95 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Clingan had plenty of chances in the paint but was unable to capitalize, hitting only 36.4 percent of his tries from the field. However, he continues to be a menace on the defensive end, swatting away three shots after a five-block performance Saturday against San Antonio. Clingan's battle for playing time will continue Tuesday against the Wizards.