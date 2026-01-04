Clingan closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Spurs with 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Clingan did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 18 of his season-high 24 points. He finished with what was his fourth double-double in the past five games, all of which have resulted in victories for the Trail Blazers. While he does have some offensive limitations, Clingan has been able to maintain consistent fantasy value, averaging 11.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through 32 games.