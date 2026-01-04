Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Goes for season-high 24 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Spurs with 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.
Clingan did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 18 of his season-high 24 points. He finished with what was his fourth double-double in the past five games, all of which have resulted in victories for the Trail Blazers. While he does have some offensive limitations, Clingan has been able to maintain consistent fantasy value, averaging 11.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through 32 games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Logs double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Cleans up glass in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records double-double in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Extends range behind the arc•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Brings defense in return•