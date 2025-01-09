Clingan (rest) is available for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Clingan will return to action Thursday after missing the first leg of Portland's back-to-back Wednesday due to rest purposes. The rookie forward should continue to operate as the backup center to DeAndre Ayton. Clingan is averaging 4.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
