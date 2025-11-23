Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (ankle) will start Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Clingan will shed his questionable tag due to a sprained left ankle and suit up Sunday. Over his last five appearances, the second-year center has averaged 14.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks across 27.2 minutes per contest.
