Clingan (ankle) will start Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Clingan will shed his questionable tag due to a sprained left ankle and suit up Sunday. Over his last five appearances, the second-year center has averaged 14.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks across 27.2 minutes per contest.

