Clingan recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Grizzlies.

Clingan had a trip down memory lane during Wednesday's win, as he squared off against Zach Edey. The two centers battled for glory in last year's NCAA Championship, and they squared off once again as starters in the NBA. Clingan won the battle with relative ease, pulling down eight more rebounds than his rival. Deandre Ayton's (calf) return is unclear, which means Clingan's role with the first unit is secure in the short term.