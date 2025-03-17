Clingan notched five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win over the Raptors.

Clingan grabbed double-digit rebounds for the fourth time over his last seven contests and recorded multiple blocks for the fifth time in that stretch. The big man continues to play a big role on the defensive end of the court even if he's not offering too much on offense, and he will remain a solid option on offense as long as he stays in a starting role.