Clingan logged 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 16 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 110-98 loss to the Raptors.

Clingan recorded his fourth double-double in the past five games, continuing to deliver elite rebounding numbers on a regular basis. While the production has certainly been adequate, his lack of blocks is something that can't be overlooked. In his past six games, Clingan has tallied two total blocks, less than adequate for a player whose value is built around defensive contributions. Look for him to try and get back on track against the Celtics on Monday.