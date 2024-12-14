Clingan (knee) tallied six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 118-116 loss to the Spurs.

Portland was without Deandre Ayton (illness) and Robert Williams (conditioning/concussion) on Friday, but Clingan's return from a seven-game absence due to a sprained left knee helped restore some depth in the frontcourt. Jabari Walker drew the start at center, but once Ayton returns, Clingan should remain ahead of Walker in the pecking order. Williams, meanwhile, represents a more viable threat than Walker to challenge for the backup role, though Portland showed a willingness to use Williams as a reserve power forward for a brief period in November when all of Clingan, Ayton and Williams were healthy at the same time.