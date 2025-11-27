Clingan amassed nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

Clingan's shot volume wasn't very high, but he recorded great numbers of the glass against a short-handed Spurs backcourt. He's currently averaging a double-double (10.2 points, 10.0 rebounds) over the first 19 games, and the big man also has a spotless attendance record.